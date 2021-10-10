GYEN (GYEN) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. GYEN has a market cap of $19.90 million and $378,143.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00135016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00087443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,008.32 or 0.99869434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.24 or 0.06474627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003293 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,221,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

