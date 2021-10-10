Handshake Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Handshake has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $84.45 million and approximately $408,158.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,534.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.23 or 0.06268037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00320698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.08 or 0.01072866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00097050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.38 or 0.00495802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00340165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00318347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005072 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,545,606 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

