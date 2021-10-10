HAPI Tops One Day Volume of $2.62 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, HAPI has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $31.89 million and $2.62 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for $73.94 or 0.00135587 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00046907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00212781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00098089 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 451,929 coins and its circulating supply is 431,318 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

