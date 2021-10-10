Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.26

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Harmony has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and $697.67 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00269406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00047224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00217143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,203,548,891 coins and its circulating supply is 10,668,842,891 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

