Harvest Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $109.03 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $109.03 million and approximately $15.93 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $173.25 or 0.00312029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 659,874 coins and its circulating supply is 629,315 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

