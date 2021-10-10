Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,971,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Hasbro by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,504,000 after purchasing an additional 317,853 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hasbro by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $22,992,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,406,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.15.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,534. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

