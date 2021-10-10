Hathor (HTR) Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $106.44 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

