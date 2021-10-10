Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits Market Cap of $104.55 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $7.12 or 0.00012818 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $104.55 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,523.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.56 or 0.06241665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.48 or 0.00319650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.78 or 0.01071224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00096892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.04 or 0.00489966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.42 or 0.00337556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00319379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,689,744 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

