Head-To-Head Analysis: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) vs. Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million 12.47 $16.07 million N/A N/A Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Volatility & Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.84, indicating that its stock price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

UP Fintech currently has a consensus target price of $23.31, indicating a potential upside of 117.82%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 5.24% 9.95% 0.84% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UP Fintech beats Wetouch Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

