Head to Head Contrast: AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Cloudera shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Cloudera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AvePoint has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudera has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Cloudera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint N/A -694.22% -9.84% Cloudera -15.73% -2.59% -1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AvePoint and Cloudera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 1 5 0 2.83 Cloudera 0 2 0 0 2.00

AvePoint currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.66%. Cloudera has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.19%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Cloudera.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AvePoint and Cloudera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint N/A N/A -$60.72 million N/A N/A Cloudera $869.26 million 5.45 -$162.73 million ($0.16) -99.94

AvePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudera.

Summary

AvePoint beats Cloudera on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc. engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

