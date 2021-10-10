Head to Head Contrast: NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) & Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Hill-Rom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hill-Rom $2.88 billion 3.46 $223.00 million $5.53 27.36

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Hill-Rom 8.12% 21.74% 8.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Hill-Rom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Hill-Rom 0 5 1 0 2.17

Hill-Rom has a consensus target price of $141.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.27%. Given Hill-Rom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hill-Rom is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

