Head to Head Contrast: Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) vs. Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Surgalign alerts:

This table compares Surgalign and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $101.75 million 1.42 -$33.78 million ($0.51) -2.04 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -4.27

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgalign. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surgalign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Surgalign and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surgalign presently has a consensus target price of $3.58, suggesting a potential upside of 244.55%. Given Surgalign’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -8.55% -81.31% -31.47% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Surgalign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surgalign beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.