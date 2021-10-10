Head-To-Head Review: Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar (NYSE:STAR) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iStar and Ladder Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar $530.95 million 3.29 -$42.44 million ($0.87) -28.02 Ladder Capital $379.80 million 3.87 -$14.44 million $0.31 37.52

Ladder Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iStar. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iStar and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar -3.67% -1.67% -0.36% Ladder Capital 4.69% 0.87% 0.23%

Volatility & Risk

iStar has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iStar and Ladder Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ladder Capital 1 0 3 1 2.80

iStar presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.61%. Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.61%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe iStar is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of iStar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of iStar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. iStar pays out -57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ladder Capital pays out 258.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. iStar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ladder Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats iStar on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities. The Net Lease segment comprises activities of the company and operations related to the ownership of properties generally leased to single corporate tenants. The Operating Properties segment focuses in the activities and operations related to its commercial and residential properties. The Land and Development segment refers to the developable land portfolio of the company. The Corporate and Other segment represents all the corporate level and unallocated items, joint venture, and strategic investments, which are not included in the other reportable segments. The company was founded by Jay Sugarman in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment comprises of all of the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment consists of net leased properties, office buildings, a mobile home community, a warehouse, a shopping centre, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman and Brian Harris in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

