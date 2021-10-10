Head-To-Head Review: RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kaman and RocketLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman -6.65% 7.13% 4.21% RocketLab N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kaman and RocketLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman $784.46 million 1.35 -$69.74 million $2.11 18.07 RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A

RocketLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaman.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kaman and RocketLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00 RocketLab 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kaman currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.73%. RocketLab has a consensus target price of 22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.56%. Given Kaman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kaman is more favorable than RocketLab.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Kaman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of RocketLab shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kaman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kaman beats RocketLab on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

