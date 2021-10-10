Head to Head Survey: Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) vs. Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and Zhihu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.06 million 2.32 -$660,000.00 ($0.03) -90.33 Zhihu $207.23 million 28.18 -$79.32 million N/A N/A

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24% Zhihu N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Research Solutions and Zhihu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zhihu 0 0 4 0 3.00

Research Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 90.96%. Zhihu has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 46.15%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Zhihu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zhihu beats Research Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The Transactions services give transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the platform. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

