Head to Head Survey: Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) vs. New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of New Frontier Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New Frontier Health and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Health -17.23% -4.94% -2.92% Spine Injury Solutions -223.58% N/A -114.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for New Frontier Health and Spine Injury Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Frontier Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Frontier Health presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.35%. Given New Frontier Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Frontier Health is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Frontier Health and Spine Injury Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Health $346.44 million 4.38 -$73.26 million N/A N/A Spine Injury Solutions $170,000.00 24.40 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

Spine Injury Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Frontier Health.

Summary

New Frontier Health beats Spine Injury Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services. It operates five hospitals and nine clinics in northern China; two hospitals and four clinics in eastern China; and two hospitals and one clinic in southern China. The company is based in Beijing, China.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. is a medical services and technology company. It provides licensing, management, marketing, billing, collection and financial services for affiliated doctors who treat patients who have sustained spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents, including orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, pain management doctors and chiropractors. The company was founded by William Francis Donovan and John A. Talamas on March 4, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

