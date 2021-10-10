Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 197.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Health Catalyst worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 505.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 134,304 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 608,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after purchasing an additional 90,356 shares during the period.

HCAT stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 15,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $872,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,789 shares in the company, valued at $16,458,416.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,416 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCAT. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

