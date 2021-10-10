Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 101,800 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.33% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.71 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

