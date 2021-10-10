Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 437,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.17% of Prospector Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRSR opened at $9.75 on Friday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

