Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 167,700 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 167,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Vishay Intertechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on VSH shares. Citigroup lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.