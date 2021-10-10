Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 167,700 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 167,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Vishay Intertechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

