Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 201,418 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 201,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Ballard Power Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 49,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 47,832 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BLDP. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of BLDP opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.