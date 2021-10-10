Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 272,000 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.45% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after buying an additional 160,970 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,639,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,829,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after buying an additional 987,126 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,503 in the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

