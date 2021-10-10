Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 46,033 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

