Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 72,000 Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Raven Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities cut Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raven Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

RAVN stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

