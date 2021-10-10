Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 1,996.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,831 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Xerox worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 60.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 42.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

XRX stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

