Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 11,010 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,550,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 152.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Morningstar by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $2,528,303.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,659 shares of company stock worth $66,029,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $272.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.75 and a twelve month high of $288.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

