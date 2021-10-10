Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 37,997 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7,707.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

