Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 569,500 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 124.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.66% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 170,603 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 451.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 420,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after buying an additional 229,402 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.