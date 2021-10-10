Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 115,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of American Assets Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $31,900,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 530,213 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $15,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after buying an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at $15,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $362,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $370,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

