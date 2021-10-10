Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.13 and a beta of 1.77. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

