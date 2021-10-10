Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.83% of HyreCar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HyreCar by 233.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 788,138 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter worth about $10,018,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in HyreCar by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HyreCar by 81.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in HyreCar during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. HyreCar Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.87.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HYRE. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HyreCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $332,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,574 shares of company stock worth $6,763,439 over the last 90 days. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

