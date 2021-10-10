Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 132,712 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 39,724 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

SAVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Shares of SAVE opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

