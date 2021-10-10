Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 56,575 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after buying an additional 1,380,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after buying an additional 1,115,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,042,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 126.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 937,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after buying an additional 524,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,027,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.64.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

