Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,448 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

