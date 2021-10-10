Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,081 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,581,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 109.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 28.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 35.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $233.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.46. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

