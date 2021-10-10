Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,880 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 429,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of APA by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 314,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 150,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1,262.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 59,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

