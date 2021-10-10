Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1,119.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $157.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.13. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.05 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

