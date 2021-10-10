Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3,140.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $21,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 259,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,650,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

