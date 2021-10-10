Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,157 shares of company stock valued at $14,118,560. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PEN opened at $255.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.53, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEN. Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.22.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

