Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1,693.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Square were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $217,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 132.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 12.1% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 165.1% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 93,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58,344 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $238.49 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.97.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,221 shares of company stock worth $121,137,366. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.