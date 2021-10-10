Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.91 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127,824 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 199,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 93,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNX stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

