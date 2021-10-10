Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.10 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 48,814.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Gentex worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

