Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.19 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 over the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

