Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8,366.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Masco by 7,852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,434 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after buying an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,353,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,839,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

