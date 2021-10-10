Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3,453.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,015 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Thor Industries worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after buying an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after buying an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,155,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

