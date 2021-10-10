Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $135.97 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 143.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day moving average is $161.11.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

