Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.55 Million in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Maxar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 371,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 226,932 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 141,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

NYSE MAXR opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,838.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

