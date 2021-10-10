Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.65 Million in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Ballard Power Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $646,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 120.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDP. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

