Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.66 Million in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 376,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.74% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPHY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPHY opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

